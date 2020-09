ST. LOUIS – Calls to abuse hotlines are increasing since the pandemic hit..and here in St. Louis there is an organization called “alive” which helps victims and their children.

Deb Cotten, vice president of philanthropy joined Fox 2 to discuss an upcoming event Sunday, September 13 to help raise funds and awareness called Pedal for Peace.

For more information visit: www.alivestl.org or www.pedaltopeace.org