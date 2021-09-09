‘Pedal to Peace’ event to help fight domestic violence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The stress and isolation of the pandemic have heightened domestic violence, both physical and mental, all across the country. Many stories we’ve shared with you over the summer dealt with deadly endings for some victims.

Pedal to Peace is an event to raise awareness of this issue. It’s happening a week from Sunday along the Katy Trail.

Founder Emily Burgstead joins us on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck with more on how you can join the Pedal to Peace. More information: PedalToPeace.org