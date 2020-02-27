Pediatric Crohns and Colitis Patient and Family Seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Inflammatory bowel disease or IBD is a chronic condition that includes Crones Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. Recent studies show that doctors are now seeing these conditions in younger patients.

Dr. Amana Nasir is a Pediatric Gastroenterologist with Mercy Clinic Kids discussed some of the early signs parents are seeing that something might be wrong with their child.

For more information visit: www.mercy.net



Event: Pediatric Crohn`s and Colitis Patient and Family Seminar

Mercy Children`s Hospital St. Louis, 615 S. New Ballas Road

Wednesday, March 4

6 PM to 8 PM

