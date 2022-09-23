ALTON, Ill. – The Pep Zone was in Alton, Illinois Friday, September 23 at Alton High School.

FOX 2’s Chris Regnier hung out with the Redbirds. FOX 2’s newest anchor/reporter Laura Simon joined him. They both did a few t-shirt tosses out to the crowd.

The cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band, and spirited students were all having a good time in the gym. Games were played and fun was had before the students headed to class.

Senior Peyton Baker told Simon about all the Redbird spirit.

Alton High School football coach David Parker said he loves playing in front of the Redbird fans.