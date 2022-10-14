EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Pep Zone was in East St. Louis, Illinois Friday, October 14 at East St. Louis Senior High School.

FOX 2’s Chris Regnier hung out with the Flyers and of course t-shirts were tossed!

The cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band, and spirited students were all having a good time in the gym. Games were played and fun was had before the students headed to class.o

Friday night is senior night for the Flyers. They will play Edwardsville.

Vincent Anderson, the coach of East St. Louis Senior High School’s Special Olympics Flag Football team, spoke about how the program is going in its first year. The team is headed to the state championship games in Peoria, Illinois.

Darren Sunkett, head coach for the East ST. Louis Football Team, spoke about how special it is to coach the Flyers.