ST. PETERS, Mo. – Pep Zone took a trip to St. Peters on Friday, September 16 to visit Fort Zumwalt South High School, the home of the Bulldogs.

FOX 2’s Chris Regnier checked in there to witness the bulldog spirit in person. The cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band, and spirited students were all having a good time at the football stadium. Rufus the bulldog was also supporting the students Friday morning.

Regnier put on some shoulder pads and a helmet and raced some students to the tackling dummies. He then had to catch a touchdown pass.

Regnier of course did a few t-shirt tosses out to the crowd. Then, members of different Fort Zumwalt South teams competed in a balloon pop. Inside the balloons were letters, and the student-athletes were trying to spell DOGS. The cheerleaders were the winners.

This week at South, the students have been raising awareness about the American Heart Association. Student council member Liam Mosinski is a leader on this project.