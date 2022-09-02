HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Every Friday in September, FOX 2 spotlights high school football, but before the night games, the PEP ZONE team is ready to fire up the fans! FOX 2’s Chris Regnier was in Herculaneum Friday morning getting a taste of the Black Cat spirit!

The football team, the cheer team, the band, and a crazy crowd of students were all out in full force Friday morning. Regnier started the excitement off with some crowd surfing followed by a balloon-popping race and a t-shirt toss.

Herculaneum’s volleyball coach Nikki Coleman is happy to be back at school under somewhat normal circumstances.

“The tradition here is so awesome. Our kids, we’ve had kind of a rocky start to our season, but they just really have a lot of heart and want to play together and bring that pride back here,” she said.

Regnier then competed in an inflatable obstacle course against a student. He then ran from there over to head football coach Blane Boss. The team is 1-0 so far this season.

“Football season is the best season. Hoping to ring the bell a lot of times this year,” he said.

Coach Kyle Davis’ boys’ cross country team has won 13 state championships. The girls’ team has won 12.

“Expectations are high and everybody comes through,” Davis said.