CEDAR HILL, Mo. – Northwest High School has won the trophy three times for putting on the best Pep Zone.

On Friday, September 9 FOX 2’s Chris Regnier was roaring with the Lions. Regnier threw shirts out into the crowd and table surfed over the football players.

“I love this school so much,” football team captain Carter Lenzen said.

The cheerleaders, dance team, band, and students were all there getting pumped up.

Later Regnier raced some students in putting on firefighter gear. Then there was a pancake eating contest.