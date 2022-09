ST. LOUIS – The Pep Zone was at Soldan High School on Friday, September 30.

FOX 2’s Chris Regnier hung out with the Tigers. He threw some t-shirts out to the crowd, as well as mini footballs.

Head football coach Raymon Edwards then chatted about what it’s like to be a Soldan Tiger.

Regnier then challenged the students to a soccer match and had a donut eating contest. He then chatted with Soldan High School Athletic director John Timm.