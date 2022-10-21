WENTZVILLE Mo. — The Pep Zone was in Wentzville, Mo. Friday, October 21 at Timberland High School.

FOX 2’s Chris Regnier hung out with the Wolves and of course t-shirts were tossed!

The cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band, and spirited students were all having a good time in the gym. Games were played and fun was had before the students headed to class.

Friday night is senior night for the Wolves. It is also the last game of the season.

David Long, a Senior at Timberland High School, says that there is a lot of school spirit here and that he is proud to be a Wolf.