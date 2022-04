ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The free outdoor event will run for several hours on April 23rd. Dance Week Ambassador Linda Green tells us what we can expect. The Artistic and Executive Director of Ashleyliane Dance Company introduces a live performance in the FOX 2 studio.

National Dance Week, St. Louis

Saturday, April 23

Noon – 5 p.m. CDT

Washington Avenue & Grand Avenue

St. Louis MO, 63103

NationalDanceWeekSTL.com