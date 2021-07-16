Perryville’s Heroes for Kids Comic Con helps veterans and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Perryville, Missouri will be teaming up with superheroes Saturday in more ways than one.

Jessica Johnson explained the event out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck. She invites everyone to attend the second annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con.

Everyone in attendance is encouraged to dress up. There will be some big celebrities to go see and 80 vendors to check out.

The proceeds from the event will be split between the Missouri National Veterans Memorial and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event is at the Perry Park Center. That is just 75 miles south of St. Louis. The event goes from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and general admission is $5.

