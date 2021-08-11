Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
Top Stories
Bass Pro Shops to open South County location
Video
Man honors fallen Illinois officer with cross and American flag on McKinley Bridge
Video
Crash closes 270 eastbound in north county at Bellefontaine Road
Video
Woman found shot to death in Carondelet neighborhood
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Free school supply giveaway in Spanish Lake
Video
Top Stories
Personal trainer provides safe tips for working out
Video
Top Stories
Community Cuts For Kids gets students ready for the school year
Video
Edwardsville school district superintendent praised by Gov. Pritzker
Video
Tim’s Travels: City Foundry STL’s Food Hall opens today
Video
On the go styles for transitioning into fall from St. Clair Square
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Japan 2020
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: Cardinals must avoid fall out finish
Video
Top Stories
Happ pitches well, Cards beat Pirates, 4-1
Video
Maclin begins head coaching career
Video
Patrick Mahomes joins Whataburger to bring favorite restaurant to fans across Chiefs Kingdom
St. Louis Cardinals offering $6 tickets
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win tickets to Jonas Brothers, every day this week!
Top Stories
Win a V.I.P package to the 2021 Saint Louis Derby!
Top Stories
Win a Swag Bag of FOX 2 Merch and check out the new App!
Win a coffee mug, download the FOX 2 Weather app today!
Studio STL
Feature your business or event
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Washington University develops contact tracing app
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis County Council votes down another proposed mask mandate 5-2
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 patients at Mercy ICU are unvaccinated, health expert says
Video
Customers upset over slow ticket refunds bought at St. Louis venues
Video
Man acquitted of Belleville murders in 2011 believed to be same person who ran roadblock on McKinley Bridge
Video
Missouri celebrates 200 years of statehood
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Personal trainer provides safe tips for working out
AM Show
by:
Kim Hudson
Posted:
Aug 11, 2021 / 10:01 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2021 / 10:27 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
A Twitter List by FOX2now
Popular
Bass Pro Shops to open South County location
Video
Missouri prepares to draw first round of $10,000 winners from pool of vaccinated residents
Asian longhorned tick found in Missouri
Video
Page- ‘A real shame’ elected officials don’t see mask mandate as priority
Video
St. Louis County Council votes down another proposed mask mandate 5-2
Video
St. Louis Weather
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Video
Latest News
Bass Pro Shops to open South County location
Video
Man honors fallen Illinois officer with cross and American flag on McKinley Bridge
Video
Crash closes 270 eastbound in north county at Bellefontaine Road
Video
Woman found shot to death in Carondelet neighborhood
Video
Blood drive at St. Louis City Hall today
Video
St. Louis City in-person rental assistance clinics start today
Video
More News