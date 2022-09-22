ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Avery.

She is adoptable through Partners for Pets, where she has been a resident for more than 1,000 days (three years). She is 6-years-old, very sweet, and wants to find a loving forever home. Avery needs to be with a family with older kids and no other pets.

You can also meet her in person this Sunday at Blue’s Cause for Paws. The event is happening Sunday, September 25 from 1:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. Helping Animals find Loving Owners (HALO) is organizing this event.

BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups, 700 South. Broadway, St. Louis

Sunday, September 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, please call 618-409-1714.