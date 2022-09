ST. LOUIS – Gateway Pet Guardians Volunteer Paul Sala presented this week’s pet of the week and she is looking for a forever home.

Colleen was found injured at a community member’s back door. She’s about a year old and gets along well with people. She hasn’t been in a home yet and hasn’t been tested against cats.

For more information on how to adopt Colleen, please visit GatewayPets.org or follow their social media handles @gatewaypets.