ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier.

He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time.

Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where he will be the only pet and would do best in a quiet home with a set routine. Staff believes he’d be best with a family that has no young children (ages 10 or younger). He loves being around people, enjoys walks and adventures around the neighborhood, and is very loyal to his family.



Dalph can be adopted by the right family through the Pet Adoption Center. His adoption fee will include a thorough health examination, initial vaccinations, a spay/neuter service, microchipping and a County rabies license.

To view photos of animals available for adoption, please visit SCCMo.org or stop by the facility at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. For questions, please call 636-949-7387.