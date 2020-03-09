Pet of the Week: Ellie

Ellie is a 2-month-old Australian cattle dog mix. She loves other dogs and rope toys in particular. Ellie is currently mastering "sit" and learning how to walk on a leash. She's just a playful little pup looking for her forever home!
