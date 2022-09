ST. LOUIS – Our Pet of the Week this week is Fury.

He is a three-year-old Labrador mix who is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. He is sweet and already knows how to sit.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis saves the underdog. They rescue dogs and cats from the streets of St. Louis, pull injured dogs from rural shelters, and give them the chance they deserve despite the cost or time.

You can find more information on how to adopt Fury at Stray Rescue’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.