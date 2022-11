ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Koda.

Koda is a 6-year-old Labrador mix, and he is the sweetest boy. He is adoptable through the St. Charles County Animal Shelter. He should be in a family with older kids and does well with cats.

He is part of the Senior Pet Month special, so his adoption fee is at a reduced price for November. You can find out more on Koda here.