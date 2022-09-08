ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week features Tess.

Tess is adoptable through the Animal Protective Association (APA) of Missouri. Tess is 5 years old and is a female that’s 64 lbs. She is one of APA’s longest residents and wants to find her “fur”-ever home.

Tess is very polite and very wiggly about love. Tess likes meeting new people, eating delicious treats, and chilling out all afternoon.

To find out more information about Tess, you can contact the APA at 314 645-4610 or visit their website