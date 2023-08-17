ST. LOUIS – Meet Tigger. This sweet boy can be adopted from Gateway pet guardians, and he is truly the sweetest striped boy.

Tigger was found abandoned on the side of the road in Washington Park about a month ago. Gateway thinks he’s about a year old. He knows how to sit and gently take yummy treats.

Also, if you want to help other cats and dogs like Tigger, Gateway is currently having its largest virtual fundraiser of the year, Beyond Rescue. They are trying to raise more than $140,000 in the next 30 hours.

You can go to gatewaypets.org for more information on how to donate.