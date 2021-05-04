Petco Love Lost helps owners find lost pets

ST. LOUIS – Do you know where your dog or cat is right now? If they went missing, would you feel confident that you would find them?

One in every three pets will go missing each year. That’s an estimated 10 million pets nationwide.

The APA and CareSTL are teaming up with Petco Love Lost to help reunite lost pets with their families.

Upload a picture of your pet to Petco Love Lost, and then the software will quickly search local shelters to help find where that pet might be. Javier said it’s great to use this in conjunction with microchipping and collars with information on it.

Executive director of the APA Adoption Center Sarah Javier talks about this initiative to find lost pets.