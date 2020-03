Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis area fashion designers will have the opportunity to showcase their creations while helping to raise funds to alleviate gun violence during the Phirst Experience Fashion Show at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Caramel Room, 1600 North Broadway 63102. A VIP reception will begin at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the Phirst Experience Fashion Show, visit http://www.Eventbrite.com.