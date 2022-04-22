ST. LOUIS – Phoenix Solutions celebrated Earth Day weekend with an electronic shredding event and awareness of food insecurity at Operation Food Search. Phoenix CEO James Gordon showed us what happens to old electronics once they are shredded. He also explained what items can be recycled at the event.
Electronics Recycling
Saturday, April 23, 2022
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT
Operation Food Search
1644 Lotsie Blvd.
Overland, MO 63132
https://www.operationfoodsearch.org/event-calendar/earth-day-electronics-recycling/
https://phoenix-solutions.tech/