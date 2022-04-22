ST. LOUIS – Phoenix Solutions celebrated Earth Day weekend with an electronic shredding event and awareness of food insecurity at Operation Food Search. Phoenix CEO James Gordon showed us what happens to old electronics once they are shredded. He also explained what items can be recycled at the event.

Electronics Recycling

Saturday, April 23, 2022

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT

Operation Food Search

1644 Lotsie Blvd.

Overland, MO 63132

https://www.operationfoodsearch.org/event-calendar/earth-day-electronics-recycling/

https://phoenix-solutions.tech/