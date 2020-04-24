Breaking News
IL: 1,795 deaths/39,658 cases; MO: 262 deaths/6,625 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force gives daily coronavirus update

Pictures – McDonald’s 2020 Senior Salute

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – McDonald’s and FOX 2 are saluting the high school Class of 2020. Thank you to our viewers! We’re so pleased to have thousands of photos submitted. Congratulations to all our local high school graduates – we are so proud of you! We are working to post all of them here on this page and airing as many as we can on Friday mornings! Check to see if yours aired here

Want to see your photo here? Upload your photo using the information below. They will be shown throughout the morning every Friday through the end of May!

  • Processed with VSCO with l6 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with jm1 preset
  • {“subsource”:”done_button”,”uid”:”9AB2C3D0-DDBB-427F-90DD-92AD0CAE8488_1585871440990″,”source”:”other”,”origin”:”gallery”,”source_sid”:”9AB2C3D0-DDBB-427F-90DD-92AD0CAE8488_1585871440992″}
  • Processed with VSCO with t1 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with a6 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
  • SONY DSC
  • Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with t1 preset