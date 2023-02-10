ST. LOUIS — Pizza Head will raise money for Gateway 180 and St. Patrick Center.

The vegan and vegetarian pizza joint will give half of sales of their Monday Donation Pepperoni Pizza to Gateway 180 on Monday, February 13. Fans can always order a slice to be donated to St. Patrick Center Safe Haven.

Both organizations help unhoused neighbors find shelter, permanent housing, and ongoing services.



Monday Donation Pizza

Benefits Gateway 180 Homeless Services

Monday, February 13

Pizza Head

3196 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

