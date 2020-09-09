Places for People provides a human approach to health and healing

ST. LOUIS – One in five people live with mental illness, but everyone can benefit from mental wellness. One local organization is dedicated to helping those suffer from mental illness and substance abuse while providing free or low-cost counseling.

Places for People serve approximately 2,000 people living with mental illness and/or substance use disorders. CEO Laura McCallister joined Fox 2 via to talk about their services and improvements.

For more information visit: www.placesforpeople.org or call 314-535-5600 | 314-615-9105, ext. 397