ST. LOUIS – Plant-based revelers can get their Mardi Gras King Cake fix at Royally Baked in St. Peters.

The bakeshop also offers vegan savory king cakes. Foodies can find other deserts and savory dishes.

Customers can place king cake orders until noon on Sunday, February 19. Pickup is through Tuesday, February 21. Customers can also pick up at one of several Schnucks locations.

Royally Baked

1211 Jungermann

St. Peters, MO 63376

For ordering and pickup locations: https://www.royallybaked.net/