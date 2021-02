ST. LOUIS – Planters is looking for someone to drive the Nutmobile. The peanut company is calling for recent college grads to apply online for a chance to be a Nutmobile team member.

A lucky few will get to travel across the country for a year, appearing at events and meeting other nutty fans. All you need is a Bachelor’s Degree, a driver’s license, and the desire to talk about planters for 365 days!



If you’re interested in joining this nut family, the deadline to apply is Feb. 19.