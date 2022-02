ST. LOUIS — SONIC fans in St. Louis will soon be able to buy SONIC Hard Seltzer at select retailers.

It was announced that the fast-food chain has expanded its eight hard seltzer drinks to other markets, including Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.