ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police and St. Louis County Police are Ballin in the Lou Saturday afternoon.

In the very first event of its kind, the police departments look to spread positivity across the community. Raffles with prizes, a three-point tournament with high school athletes, and halftime entertainment are the activities included. The event is Saturday, June 25, and doors open at noon.

For more information, click here, or call 636-529-8210.