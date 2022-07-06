ST. LOUIS – A dog trained to sniff out electronic devices is being credited with helping catch a suspected high-profile pedophile who was hiding out in Mexico City.

The dog was able to find hard drives full of child porn. You’re looking at images of Bonnie. She was not the dog in Mexico, but she is on the case with the St. Charles County Police Department. Bonnie specializes in electronic storage device detection.

Bonnie has been with the department for six years. She started off as a guide dog for the blind, but after discovering she was a bit too driven for the position the Connecticut State Police picked her up and trained her. This led to the St. Charles County Police Department taking her in as a partner.

St. Charles County Detective Brigid Oldani showed the process behind how Bonnie finds hidden electronics.

For more information, call 1-800-THE-LOST or click here.