Ponce de Leon chronicles return to baseball in new book

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon suffered devastating injuries when he was hit in the head with a line drive. Doctors didn’t know whether he would even live, let alone play baseball again.

14-months later, he made his initial major league start and now he’s chronicled that journey in a new book called; “One Line Drive; A Life-Threatening Injury and a Faith-Fueled Comeback.”

Ponce de Leon talked about his book and spring training with FOX 2’s Randi Naughton Wednesday.

