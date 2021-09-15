‘Pony up For Kids’ at this professional polo match in October

DEFIANCE, Mo. – The third annual “Pony up For Kids” charity event is coming up. The professional polo match raises money for children through the Old Newsboys Charities. Billie Busch brought a pony to encourage the public to attend.

“If you’re a polo fan or have never experienced the fun of watching a match in-person, I hope you will bring your family friends and come out for a great experience,” writes Busch.

Pony Up For Kids!
Sunday, October 3rd
Noon – 6 p.m.
August Busch Polo Club
4020 Benne Road
Defiance. MO .

