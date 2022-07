ST. LOUIS – Grab your mitt and your mutt.

Pooches In The Ballpark returns in September. FOX 2’S Margie Ellisor was at Ballpark Village with more on how you and your dog can enjoy a day at the ballpark and even a game.

Purina Community Affairs’ Dan Koehler gave details on the one day you can bring your dog inside Busch Stadium.

For more information about the event, visit cardinals.com/pooches.