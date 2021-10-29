Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center celebrates 30th anniversary

ST. LOUIS – If you love nature and everything fall, you can help Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center celebrate its 30th anniversary Friday night. It opened to the public back in 1991.

It’s Autumn Anniversary Festival has something fun for everyone to do. It’s free for the whole family and runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 11715 Gragwold Road in Kirkwood. Visitors must pre-register. Click here to do so.

Cara Arrigo is an MDC Natural Resource Assistant who explained some of the exhibits.

Most activities will take place outside, so remember to dress for the weather.