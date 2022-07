ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, and you can play it in Hazelwood while keeping cool during this summer heat wave.

The POWERplex is having a Beat the Heat special. It’s going on Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. then 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is $8 per session or $25 for a monthly pass.

Click here to learn more.