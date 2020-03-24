Pregnant women consider home births and midwives as COVID- 19 uncertainty grows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose is just one of many mothers to be in our area and across the country who have switched to working from home. She has been working to bring us stories about how COVID- 19 is impacting the pregnancy and birth experience for many women.

Molly spoke to several midwives who tell her there's been an uptick in interest for home births or births at a birthing center. This is not a surprise because for many pregnant women it's a very stressful and scary time to think about being in a hospital.

She also spoke to the clinical director of First Breath Birth and Wellness out of O' Fallon Missouri and they say many of the women who are reaching out are already 30 to 39 weeks pregnant. They say this is a sudden change or interest in changing their birth plan.