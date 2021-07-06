Preparation has begun for September’s Great Forest Park Balloon Race

ST. LOUIS – The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is a sight like no other over the skies of St. Louis.

It is returning to Forest Park the weekend of September 17.

Jessica Stegen is the director of communications and event production for the race. She has all of the event details from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The more than 50 balloons will be set up in Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park for the Balloon Glow on September 17. This event attracts thousands of people. This year’s event will be the 49th year.

Stegen said the event is free and they’re able to offer that through their presenting sponsor PNC Bank.

Then the race happens on September 18. The race is hare and hound-style. Stegen said this actually keeps the pilots safe because this is the largest race that launches from a metropolitan area.

The PNC Bank balloon will launch first, and they get a 15-minute head start. When they land, they’ll put a big X on the ground. Then the rest of the racing balloons will take off and they’ll try to drop a bag of birdseed as close to that X as possible.

People are allowed to watch this race, and Stegen encourages spectators to bring soft-sided coolers and cans, not glass.

Click here to learn more.