Prepare STL hosts Living Well Summit to support the Black community through COVID

ST. LOUIS – Statistics reported by St. Louis County show that COVID is infecting Black people at a rate of 5 times more than other people.

PrepareSTL’s four-day Living Well Summit kicks off Thursday night and Riisa Rawlins-Easley of the St. Louis Regional Health Commission said it’s an opportunity for the community to recenter after the pandemic has impacted everyone mentally, emotionally, physically, and financially.

The event starts virtually on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Friday’s events will take place at Turner Park. Saturday’s events will happen at Dellwood Park in the morning and then the program will happen virtually in the evening. Then Sunday everything will be available online.

The Living Well Summit is free. Register online at www.PrepareSTL.com.