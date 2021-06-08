PrepareSTL’s new podcast works to empower people of color’s healthcare choices

ST. LOUIS – Today we’re asking the question, what matters to me most?

There is a new podcast which is an educational effort by PrepareSTL and the COVID-19 regional response team that addresses the unique needs of people of color regarding the pandemic.

Dr. L.J. Punch is a critical care surgeon, an associate professor of surgery at the Institute of Public Health at Washington University’s School of Medicine, and the host of the podcast, “What Matters to Me Most.”

Click here to listen to the podcast.