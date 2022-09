ST. LOUIS – Presenting Randi Starr allows a songstress to step out of the background and into the spotlight.

Randi sung for bands and churches in Minneapolis and the St. Louis area. Now, for the first time, she leads the band.

Presenting Randi Starr

Friday, September 23

6 – 8 p.m. CDT

The Sip Spot

11750 Missouri Bottom Rd.

Hazelwood, MO 63042