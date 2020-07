ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We continue our series of the 20th annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase sponsored by Cinema St. Louis. Today, we’re featuring one of the hundreds of films being screened.

Resolution is a drama about a tight group of friends who get together for New Year’s Eve when their close-knit dynamic suddenly comes undone.

Since the movie festival couldn’t be done inside theaters this year you can purchase tickets online and view the films at home.