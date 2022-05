ST. LOUIS – Private and public-sector employers are looking for new talent at the Job News USA Career Fair.

UPS HR Specialist Brian Grant listed the wide range of talent needed at that company. St. Louis County Justice Services Director Scott Anders explained what the department needs most in a candidate.

Job News USA Job Fair

Thursday, May 26

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Orlando’s

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63