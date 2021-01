EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Edwardsville native wrote the children’s book “Ollie The Owl: Discovers hoot she is.”

The story centers around Ollie The Owl as she spends a day at school trying to figure out what a family of owls is called.

Part of the proceeds from every purchase benefits Edwardsville CEO, a foundation that helps young people aspiring to be entrepreneurs. Author Mallory Smyth explains the themes of her book and why she chose to support this foundation.

Click here to purchase the book.