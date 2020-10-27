Products to keep your hands healthy after constant handwashing

ST. LOUIS – Makeup expert Tiphanie Shy helps us keep our hands healthy during the pandemic when we are fighting COVID-19 with frequent handwashing and lots of hand sanitizer.
You can get more tips on https://www.facebook.com/shimmerbyshy.
ST. LOUIS – Makeup expert Tiphanie Shy helps us keep our hands healthy during the pandemic when we are fighting COVID-19 with frequent handwashing and lots of hand sanitizer.
You can get more tips on https://www.facebook.com/shimmerbyshy.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.