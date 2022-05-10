ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to enhance your hike this weekend at the Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood. Not only can you walk a trail, but you can also listen to the beautiful sounds of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra while you’re doing it!

Area professional musicians will be playing throughout the trail.

The event is happening on May 14 and May 15 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then again from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Trail at Powder Conservation Nature Center. Click here to register for free for this event.