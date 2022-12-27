ST. LOUIS – For decades, Progressive Emporium and Education Center has provided books and items for families to celebrate Kwanzaa at home.

The shop embodies the Kwanzaa Nguzo Saba, or Seven Principles:

Umoja (Unity): To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination): To define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility): To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and to solve them together.

Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics): To build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.

Nia (Purpose): To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

Kuumba (Creativity): To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.

Imani (Faith): To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

In the 1960’s a professor in California, Dr. Maulana Karenga, launched the observance of African culture around the world. Kwanzaa observes one principal a day from December 26 through January 1.

You can find items and books year-round at the Black-owned Progressive Emporium. The building is closed to the public, to protect against COVID-19 spread. However, the store has a 15% discount good through Tuesday, January 3, and offers online ordering and curbside pickup.

