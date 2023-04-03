ST. LOUIS – Project Animal Freedom has several fun events planned to protect animal welfare, the environment, and human health.
The agency gives a plant-based taste test from the Black-owned Adina’s Vegan Cuisine. Project Animal Freedom invites visitors to the St. Louis Earth Day Festival to learn how a plan-based diet can slow climate change. They will also have a plant-based ice cream social
Vegans at Earth Day Festival
Hosted by Project Animal Freedom
Saturday, April 22
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT
The Muny
1 Theatre Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/40jgF4F
https://earthday-365.org/festival/
Vegan Ice Cream Social
Sunday, May 21
1 – 3 p.m. CDT
Bombay Food Junkies
12955 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
https://www.facebook.com/events/596262649045835
Adina’s Vegan Cuisine
Carter Commons Food Hall
6746 Page Ave.
Pagedale, MO 63133
https://bit.ly/3Usw5AB