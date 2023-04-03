ST. LOUIS – Project Animal Freedom has several fun events planned to protect animal welfare, the environment, and human health.

The agency gives a plant-based taste test from the Black-owned Adina’s Vegan Cuisine. Project Animal Freedom invites visitors to the St. Louis Earth Day Festival to learn how a plan-based diet can slow climate change. They will also have a plant-based ice cream social



Vegans at Earth Day Festival

Hosted by Project Animal Freedom

Saturday, April 22

Sunday, April 23

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

The Muny

1 Theatre Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/40jgF4F

https://earthday-365.org/festival/



Vegan Ice Cream Social

Sunday, May 21

1 – 3 p.m. CDT

Bombay Food Junkies

12955 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://www.facebook.com/events/596262649045835



Adina’s Vegan Cuisine

Carter Commons Food Hall

6746 Page Ave.

Pagedale, MO 63133

https://bit.ly/3Usw5AB

