ST. LOUIS – The Founder of The Empowerment Network celebrates 15 years of being prostate cancer-free with a fundraiser to help future warriors.

Mellve Shahid remembers his journey. He also shares what The Empowerment Network does for members and their families. Shahid is celebrating his survivorship with a fundraiser. He asks the community to give at least $1 for every year of recovery.

Learn more at: https://www.theempowermentnetwork.net/.